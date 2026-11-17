LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) —

Widespread illness among students and staff forced Bath County Schools to close for two days last week.

In Lexington, pediatrician Beth Hawse says that reflects the trend she's seeing in her own office at Commonwealth Pediatrics.

"We've had a lot of flu, some strep, some COVID, a little bit of RSV, but a lot of flu," she told LEX News.

We asked, is it early for this to be happening?

"It is," she said. "Typically in Kentucky we see flu like mid to late January, or early February."

An update from the CDC on Friday reported seven states were reporting high flu activity last week, up from two states the week before. That group does not include Kentucky, but the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says respiratory illnesses are on the rise across the Commonwealth.

The agency reported weekly influenza detections were over 20 times higher than this time last year.

With just over a week until Americans gather for Thanksgiving get-togethers, Dr. Hawse says flu season's early arrival has her concerned.

"Most of us are around elderly family members or lots of family members," she said. "We may have family members who are little bitty babies or they're immunosuppressed."

She says it's still too early to identify what's causing a spike in flu cases in November, but she says when fewer people get the flu shot, it's much easier for the virus to spread.

She's encouraging her patients - and the community - to take steps to protect themselves.

"If you're eligible for vaccines, getting those done, washing your hands, covering your cough," she said. "If you have to go out and you have fever and respiratory symptoms, wearing a mask, all those things help."