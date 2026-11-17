CINCINNATI (LEX NEWS) —

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has a new addition, and this little one made quite the entrance.

Tessa the giraffe gave birth to a calf just before midnight on Nov. 16, according to the zoo. Mom and baby are both doing well.

The birth marked a first for the Cincinnati Zoo, which invited people to follow along as Tessa prepared to welcome her calf.

Zoo officials said Tuesday that the newborn is still a little wobbly and working on finding its footing, but keepers have been encouraged by what they've seen so far. The calf has been nursing and interacting well with Tessa.

Veterinarians are expected to conduct a health check as soon as Wednesday. That's also when officials expect to determine whether the calf is male or female.

Once the health check is complete, the zoo says it will release more information about how the new giraffe will be named.

For now, the newborn will continue getting its legs underneath it while spending time with mom.

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