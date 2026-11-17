LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Catalpa is one of Lexington's most famous roads, known for its stunning ginkgo trees that transform the street into a sea of gold each fall.

This year, the trees are slower to turn that vibrant yellow shade, but that hasn't stopped foliage fans from stopping by for a peek.

For Jon Gaddis, a self-taught painter, capturing this annual attraction takes an entire palette of autumnal colors.

"This is one of my favorite guilty pleasures to paint," he said. "It's just, it's awesome."

It also requires a little patience. Gaddis - and the rest of Lexington - have been waiting all season for the trees' golden transformation.

"It doesn't even feel like fall to me, hardly," he told LEX News. "We haven't got a lot of moisture, and you know, it's just been different."

While much of the street is tinged with that familiar shade of yellow, especially towards Fontaine, many leaves on the Finncastle end are still green.

"I think we're a little early, maybe a few days early, but it's beautiful," said Diane Fleet.

Fleet and her coworker spent their lunch break Tuesday sitting, relaxing, and taking in this iconic street.

"If we can support artists and Mother Nature and take a break from work, it's a good day," she said.

And even with this year's slower timeline, Gaddis says he doesn't mind waiting. He's too busy seeing what others may not, as we wait for Catalpa's annual transformation.

"You gotta know where to look," he said. "Like the morning light coming through the trees, even though they're not as vibrant as years past, you can find beauty in about everything. You just gotta know where to look."

Gaddis predicts later this week and the weekend to be the peak for Catalpa's foliage.

You can see his finished work on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.