WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — At just five years old, Emma Overbay already knows how to work a crowd.

Whether she's singing, dancing or putting on a show in her living room, Emma's mom, Allison Overbay, says performing has always come naturally to her.

"Her personality, like, it blows my mind just how she is. She's so spunky," Allison said.

Now, Emma is hoping to take that personality from her living room to a much bigger stage.

Emma is competing in Colossal's Next Rising Star competition, where the winner will receive $20,000 and the opportunity to appear in a KIDZ BOP music video.

Emma is currently ranked seventh in her group, with the competition narrowing to the top five Thursday, November 26th.

Her mom says Emma has been singing, dancing and even making up her own songs for as long as she can remember.

"A lot of kids don't get opportunities, and I want her to be able to have all the opportunities that she can get," Allison said.

Emma is already doing her part to get the word out.

"She tells everybody, 'Make sure you vote for me today,'" Allison said. "Her dad has a friend in Indiana. We go up there sometimes, and she heard him on the phone and she's like, 'Hey, Kevin, make sure you vote for me today.'"

When asked whether she likes singing or dancing more, Emma quickly picked dancing. And when asked if she would be excited to appear in a KIDZ BOP music video, her answer was an enthusiastic yes.

The competition also gives supporters the opportunity to benefit the Why Not You Foundation, which works to provide opportunities and resources for underserved children.

For Emma, no matter where the competition takes her, her biggest fans are already cheering her on.

People can vote for Emma for free once a day through the Next Rising Star website.

Vote for Emma: https://nextrisingstar.org/2026/emma-9c70

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

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