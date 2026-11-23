FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two people are facing charges after a young child fell from a moving trailer Saturday in Fleming County, according to authorities and a witness account.

The incident happened on Kentucky Route 32.

Fleming County boy falls from truck

Tammy Yoder said her husband, Atlee, was driving behind an SUV pulling the trailer when a young boy fell from the back of it and onto the roadway directly in front of his vehicle.

“The tone in his voice when he called me Saturday and said, ‘I just seen the worst thing I’m ever gonna see in my lifetime,’” Yoder said.

Yoder said her husband swerved to avoid hitting the child, stopped and called 911. She said he could hear other children crying inside the trailer as the SUV continued down the road.

“There are a million thoughts go through your mind, like why are these children unsafely being hauled around like you would furniture or tools and whatnot,” Yoder said.

Kentucky State Police later arrested Marvin Hitch and Viola Hitch several miles away.

Mason County Detention Center

They were charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal abuse or neglect.

They were being held at the Mason County Detention Center and declined a LEX News request for an interview.

LEX News learned Viola Hitch is a foster parent and a field services supervisor with the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services in Bath and Menifee counties.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said in a statement that officials are aware of Hitch's arrest and investigation and are reviewing the circumstances.

The cabinet said Hitch is being placed on special investigative leave and will no longer be eligible for foster placements.

Covering Kentucky CHFS: Guardian of child who fell from box trailer is foster parent, employee WLEX Web Staff

“As far as I’m concerned, these children were taken from their previous guardians to be entrusted with professional guardians, and I feel like the system has just failed them twice,” Yoder said.

Yoder said the encounter has been difficult for her husband, who has struggled with what he witnessed and how close he came to hitting the child.

“By the grace of God, this child’s alive today,” Yoder said. “There was issue after issue that prolonged my husband’s day, but he was there at that time and paid attention.”

Yoder said her family is praying for the child and hopes the incident leads to stronger protections for children in foster care.