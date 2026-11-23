ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A colorful new mural in downtown Morehead is bringing public art to an ongoing effort to make the area safer and more accessible for pedestrians.

The mural, featuring a bright kingfisher, was completed over the weekend near the intersection of Main and Bridge streets. Muralist Abbie Grace said the design was inspired by the waterways and outdoor recreation that help define Morehead and Rowan County.

The artwork is one piece of a larger pedestrian safety project at the intersection. According to the City of Morehead, approximately 7,000 vehicles travel through the intersection each day.

The city said the project includes shorter pedestrian crossing distances, accessible curb ramps, a pull-through drop-off area and improvements intended to increase visibility for drivers and pedestrians. The project is funded through an AARP Community Challenge Grant, with support from AARP Kentucky, AARP Livable Communities and Toyota Motor North America.

Grace said the artwork is intended to complement those safety improvements by giving drivers something different and colorful to notice.

“People slow down and not necessarily to look at the art, just because there is something different there,” Grace said. “It just calls drivers to attention and into the moment.”

Research has examined the potential safety benefits of projects combining pavement art with other roadway changes.

According to the 2026 Asphalt Art Safety Study, crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists declined 52% at the average location studied after asphalt art and other safety improvements were installed. The study examined 40 locations across 19 U.S. cities.

Community members also helped Grace complete the colorful portion of the mural in one day. Grace estimated about 30 people were involved throughout the project, including city employees and community members.

“This is their mural too,” Grace said. “It is the definition of a community mural because they were able to participate in that way.”

The mural is now part of the permanent improvements around Main and Bridge streets as Morehead works to make the downtown area safer and easier to navigate for people on foot.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv