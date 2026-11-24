LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For 32-year-old Brendan Montgomery, hockey was more than a game. It was a passion he shared with friends, family, and a tight-knit Lexington hockey community.

“He played the game the right way. He played hard, never did any dumb dirty stuff that I was ever around,” family friend Matt York said.

Montgomery grew up around the sport. His father, Carl Montgomery, played in the Continental Hockey League in the 1980s.

Brendan started playing roller hockey when he was 5 years old before eventually trading his rollerblades for ice skates and joining Lexington’s hockey community.

He played in the Lexington Amateur Ice Hockey Association.

Matt Menegotto, president of the Kentucky Ice Hockey Collective and a good friend of Montgomery, remembered him as someone who brought people together.

“Usually he was like the first guy in the lot, and then he was like the last guy to leave because he really brought that level of camaraderie up,” Menegotto said.

That sense of community has become especially important following Montgomery’s death.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified Montgomery as the person killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday at the intersection of Man o’ War Boulevard and Tates Creek Road.

Police said four other people involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Hockey’s not super popular in Lexington,” Menegotto said. “You become this really tight-knit community ... everybody has their back, and when something happens like this, it’s just everybody kind of comes together to do all they can.”

Friends said Montgomery’s impact extended beyond the ice. Menegotto described gardening, hiking and hockey as three of his biggest passions.

“His loss is gonna, it’s gonna sting for a little bit, just knowing that that personality is not gonna be around anymore,” York said.

Now, the hockey community is coming together to honor Montgomery while supporting his family.

A benefit is planned for Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. at the Lexington Ice Center to raise money for Montgomery’s family. Organizers are encouraging those attending to wear Pittsburgh Steelers or Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys, representing two of Montgomery’s favorite teams.

“At the very least, just show up for the game,” York said. “Wear a hockey jersey, be loud, have a good time. I think that would leave a good impression on Brendan.”

If you'd like to help the family during this time, you can donate to their GoFundMe link set up by the Central Kentucky Hockey Association.