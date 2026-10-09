6 charged in suspected Harrison County drug trafficking network

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Six suspects accused of selling drugs across Harrison County and other areas were arrested Thursday.

The arrests come after a joint-team sting operation from multiple agencies, including the Cynthiana Police Department, Paris Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspects were allegedly part of a drug trafficking network.

Courtesy: Bluegrass Narcotics Task Force Harrison County drug trafficking arrests

Suspects charged in the case are:



Kevin Holbert, Cynthiana (Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, in the First Degree)

Nicholas Wiglesworth, Cynthiana (Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, in the First Degree)

Terlandus Hopkins, Paris (Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Cocaine, in the First Degree)

Deborah McDonald, Cynthiana (Trafficking in Controlled Substance in the First Degree, DRUG UNSPECIFIED)

Larry McDonald, Cynthiana (Trafficking in Controlled Substance in the First Degree - First, DRUG UNSPECIFIED)

Anna Willoughby, Winchester (Trafficking in Controlled Substance in the First Degree, DRUG UNSPECIFIED)

The suspects were formally charged by the Harrison County Grand Jury. The investigation into the individuals began after multiple reports from residents.

Detectives from the Bluegrass Narcotics Task Force said a coordinated effort between the task force and partnering law enforcement agencies led to surveillance and investigative operations targeting several areas.

"We have zero tolerance for illegal drug trafficking. Law enforcement agents are dedicated to tracking down and arresting anyone who engages in this criminal activity," said the Bluegrass Narcotics Task Force.

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