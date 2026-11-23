LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man convicted in connection with a 2022 Lexington homicide was taken into custody Monday, weeks after his probation officer asked a judge to revoke his probation.

Darryl Russell was sentenced Oct. 30 to 12 years after pleading guilty to reckless homicide, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Crime Police: Man dead in Chase Place shooting, ruled as homicide WLEX Web Staff

Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman suspended the 12-year sentence and placed Russell on five years of supervised probation. Court records show Russell received credit for 1,696 days already spent in custody.

Four days after his probation began, Russell was detained by Probation and Parole after the agency received a community complaint alleging he possessed a handgun, according to a probation violation report.

The case stems from the March 9, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Darian Webb on Chase Place in Lexington. LEX 18 reported at the time that police responded shortly before 5:30 a.m. and found Webb suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly afterward.

Russell originally faced a murder charge. Court records show that charge was amended to reckless homicide as part of an agreement reached through felony mediation in May 2026.

Under the agreement, Russell received five years for reckless homicide and seven years for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Those sentences run consecutively for a total of 12 years. A 12-month sentence for the assault conviction runs concurrently.

Russell formally pleaded guilty May 7. Final sentencing was postponed pending a presentence investigation.

Months later, on Oct. 30, the court imposed the 12-year sentence but suspended it and placed Russell on supervised probation.

According to the subsequent probation violation report, Russell was detained Nov. 3 after probation officials received the complaint alleging he possessed a handgun.

The filing also references allegations contained in a petition for an interpersonal protective order. According to the probation report, the petition alleged Russell followed family members after leaving court following his sentencing, displayed a gun and made a threat. A three-year no-contact interpersonal protective order was entered Nov. 4.

After Darryl Russell was detained, probation officials searched his vehicle and reported residence. According to the probation violation report, authorities found ammunition and an extended handgun magazine, among other items. The report does not state that a handgun was recovered during those searches.

Brent Dranchak, Russell's probation and parole officer, recommended that his probation be revoked, citing the short amount of time between sentencing and the new allegations. The report says Probation and Parole considers Russell a danger to the community.

On Nov. 12, the court ordered a no-bail warrant for Russell and directed that a preliminary hearing be scheduled following his arrest. Russell is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center and a hearing date was not available at the time of this report.

The probation filing contains allegations of violations. Court records reviewed by LEX 18 do not show a final determination that Russell violated his probation.

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