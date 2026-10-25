6th Congressional District candidates make their cases to Kentucky voters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Democrat Zach Dembo and Republican Ralph Alvarado are making their pitches to voters in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, focusing on issues ranging from affordability and housing to data centers and the role of government.

Both candidates spoke about grocery prices, housing, gas prices, child care, and data centers as they outlined their priorities and encouraged Kentuckians to vote.

Dembo argued the current economic system is not working for many Americans.

“I’m the only one talking about fixing this broken system that right now serves just the ultra-wealthy and corporations and not you and me,” Dembo said. “But we can’t do it alone, so we need help from people who want the system to change.”

Alvarado, meanwhile, said he believes his campaign is gaining momentum.

“I think we’re seeing momentum shifting right now in our direction,” Alvarado said. “A lot of our volunteers have been going door to door talking to folks.”

Candidates weigh in on economic issues, data centers

Dembo spoke about competition and the role private equity can play in the economy, arguing that protections are needed to prevent consolidation from unfairly reducing competition.

“We need to be making sure that when any private equity is buying out or conglomerating that there’s not an unfair hit to competition,” Dembo said. “Capitalism, as has been the case in America, works well as long as you have things to make sure it’s fair.”

Alvarado addressed the growth of data centers, saying decisions about whether to allow the facilities should remain at the state and local levels. He also called for protections for utility customers.

“I think there should be protections to make sure that people don’t pay higher electrical rates, higher water rates,” Alvarado said.

He also suggested considering bonds for data center developments so money would be available if a facility is eventually decommissioned.

Both candidates also stressed the importance of voting and explained how they would represent Kentucky in Congress.

“If I think something is good for Kentucky, I’ll say so, and I’ll vote for it,” Alvarado said. “If I think something is bad for Kentucky, I’ll say so, and I’ll vote that way too.”

Alvarado also emphasized his presence in communities across the district, saying he regularly speaks with voters about the issues that matter to them.

Dembo framed the election as a choice between maintaining the status quo and changing the direction of Congress.

“If you are happy with this failed status quo that’s driving up prices, you should vote for my opponent,” Dembo said. “If you want prices to go down, you want the Iran war ended, and you want to see change in Congress, I ask for your vote on November 3rd.”

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