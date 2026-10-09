8 arrested, 7 children removed from home in Richmond child abuse investigation

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Eight people have been arrested in connection with an ongoing child abuse investigation in Madison County that led to the removal of seven children from a Richmond home, police said Friday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a joint investigation involving police, Child Protective Services and the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services uncovered allegations of abuse involving multiple family members living in the same residence.

Authorities said seven children ranging in age from 1 to 17 were placed with social services following interviews and visits conducted during the investigation.

Police arrested the following individuals:



Christine Carter, 41, of Richmond, charged with first-degree criminal abuse/neglect of a child under 13 and first-degree criminal abuse.

Johnna Carter, 21, of Richmond, charged with first-degree criminal abuse/neglect of a child under 13 and first-degree criminal abuse.

Richard Carter, 45, of Richmond, charged with first-degree criminal abuse/neglect of a child under 13, first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree rape and human trafficking.

Sarah Carter, 28, of Richmond, charged with first-degree criminal abuse/neglect of a child under 13, first-degree criminal abuse, distribution of obscene matter and incest.

Matthew Brumbaugh, 30, of Richmond, charged with incest.

Mark Brumbaugh, 30, of Richmond, charged with incest, first-degree criminal abuse/neglect of a child under 13, first-degree criminal abuse and third-degree sexual abuse.

Green Schindler, 63, of Richmond, charged with first-degree criminal abuse/neglect of a child under 13, first-degree criminal abuse, incest, human trafficking, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Ishmeal Thornsberry, 21, of Richmond, charged with first-degree criminal abuse.

Police said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The Richmond Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the case to contact investigators.

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