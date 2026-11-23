LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A positive case of Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed at a Shelby County deer farm, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday.

According to KDA, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory notified the agency of the positive case found in a dead deer on Thursday.

"The farm, a participant in the state deer program, has been issued a quarantine restricting movement into or out of the facility, including live deer or deer products," KYDA said.

CWD, a fatal neurological disease that affects free-ranging deer, elk and moose, has been detected in 32 states since it was first recognized in 1967.

A five-mile management and 15-mile surveillance zone has been established for herds near the affected farm.