FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Newly obtained 911 calls and police citations provide more detail about the moments after a young child fell from a moving trailer Saturday in Fleming County.

The incident happened along KY 32. A caller identifying himself as Atlee Yoder told a 911 dispatcher he was driving behind a pickup pulling an enclosed trailer when he saw a child fall out onto the road.

“There’s a pickup truck and trailer down 32 here ... and a kid fell out of the trailer onto the road,” Yoder told the dispatcher.

He initially described the child as unresponsive and estimated the child was about 6 or 7 years old. Yoder told the dispatcher the vehicle did not stop.

“A 6 or 7-year-old fell out of a truck, out of the back of the enclosed trailer, and the truck kept going,” the dispatcher repeated.

PAST COVERAGE: Child falls from moving trailer in Fleming County: 'I just seen the worst thing'

Child falls from moving trailer in Fleming County: 'I just seen the worst thing'

“Yeah, the truck is gone,” Yoder responded.

Yoder said he had been directly behind the vehicle and had to swerve into the other lane after the child fell.

“Yes, he’s breathing, he’s moving. We need somebody out there,” someone could be heard saying.

The dispatcher confirmed, “OK, he’s breathing?”

“Yes, he’s breathing, but he’s unresponsive, but he’s moving,” the caller responded.

Emergency dispatch audio then alerted Flemingsburg Fire Department and Fleming County EMS to a report of an approximately 7-year-old child who had fallen from a moving vehicle.

Authorities soon located the SUV and trailer. Radio traffic captured with the 911 recordings indicates an officer spotted the vehicle on the bypass near the new elementary school.

“I believe I found that vehicle and trailer,” the officer reported.

Moments later, the officer reported that emergency lights were activated but the vehicle had not immediately stopped.

“Negative. My lights are currently on and they’re just driving, not pulling over,” the officer said.

Shortly afterward, the officer reported that the vehicle had pulled over.

Yoder's wife, Tammy, spoke with LEX News on Monday about her husband's experience. Even now, she says the situation has been difficult for her husband.

“The tone in his voice when he called me Saturday and said, ‘I just seen the worst thing I’m ever gonna see in my lifetime,’” Yoder said.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.