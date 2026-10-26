Adair County man arrested after burglary report at his brother's home

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of David West, 22, of Columbia on Monday. According to KSP, West was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree.

State Police said troopers arrested West after they responded to a report of a burglary in progress just after 10:00 p.m. Friday night on Little Cake Road. According to troopers, West allegedly went into his brother's home by force and refused to leave.

West was booked into the Adair County Detention Center. State Police said the investigation into the incident continues.

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