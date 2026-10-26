Man accused of injuring LPD officer federally indicted, state charges dismissed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — State charges have been dismissed against the man accused of seriously injuring Lexington Police Officer Kevin Van Wert during an April traffic stop, after the defendant was indicted on federal charges.

Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Kim Baird confirmed to LEX 18 that the state charges against Naqeeb Mufallah were dismissed because of the federal indictment.

Police said Van Wert was conducting a traffic stop on April 14 when Mufallah allegedly fled in his vehicle, dragging the officer into a pole. Van Wert suffered multiple broken bones and ultimately lost his right arm.

Watch: Suspect accused of injuring LPD officer during traffic stop had past run-ins with police

Suspect Has History of Assaulting Police

At the time, Mufallah faced several state charges, including first-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Court records show the Fayette Circuit Court case has now been dismissed. The court record notes that Mufallah is in federal custody.

Mufallah, who is also identified in federal court records as Malachi J. Greathouse, is now facing two federal charges stemming from the April incident. A federal grand jury indicted him on a charge of assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with an officer. The indictment alleges Mufallah used a deadly or dangerous weapon or inflicted bodily injury during the incident.

He is also federally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, Mufallah faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the charge of assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with an officer, and up to 15 years on the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The indictment also lists potential fines, supervised release and restitution.

The federal indictment was filed Sept. 3 in the Eastern District of Kentucky. The federal case remains pending.

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