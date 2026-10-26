Rowan County middle school student to be charged in connection to racist graffiti against coach

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A middle school student will now face charges after racist graffiti made towards a Rowan County high school football coach was found in one of the district's athletic facilities last week.

"Rowan County Schools is deeply troubled by the racist graffiti recently discovered at one of our athletic facilities," the district said in a statement Monday. "We understand the hurt and concern this incident has caused Coach Jeff Jones, his family, and our school community."

RCS went on to say that the district stands with Jones and his family, and that they are committed to ensuring their schools remain a space where all feel safe and welcome.

"Let us be clear: racism and hateful behavior have no place in Rowan County Schools. Every student, staff member, and family deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," RCS said.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident as hate speech and vandalism.

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