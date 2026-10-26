Police: 1 person in custody after threat made against Georgetown College

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Georgetown Police have confirmed that one person is in custody after a possible shooting threat was made against Georgetown College Monday afternoon.

According to GPD, officers responded to the college around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located the individual in question and detained them. There is no threat to the public or Georgetown College, GPD said.

After the threat was made, students, faculty and staff on-campus were issued a shelter-in-place order, which has now been lifted. The incident remains under investigation.

"We want to emphasize that this was a report of a possible threat and not an active shooter incident. There was no active shooter on campus," GPD said.

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