Lexington firefighters collect toys, auction donations to help families this Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington firefighters are preparing to make Christmas a little brighter for local families through their annual toy program.

The Lexington Firefighters Toy Program collects new, unwrapped toys that will eventually be distributed to families who need some extra help during the holidays.

Captain Chris MacFarlane, director of the toy program, said nearly 1,000 families participated last year, representing around 3,000 children.

Families are able to come in and choose toys they think their children will enjoy before taking them home for Christmas.

“It’s a blessing for us to be able to do that,” MacFarlane said.

With families juggling the cost of everyday necessities and monthly bills, organizers say the toy program can help take some of the pressure off parents during the holiday season.

New and unwrapped toys can be dropped off in clearly marked collection bins outside Lexington fire stations and at participating Lexington businesses. Firefighters collect the donations from the bins, and members of the toy program team later pick them up from the stations.

But toys aren’t the only donations firefighters are looking for.

The program is also preparing for a holiday auction and is asking community members to donate items that can be auctioned off. MacFarlane said donations could include items such as University of Kentucky basketball tickets, signed basketballs or other items.

Every dollar raised through the auction goes toward purchasing toys the program is short on as the giveaway approaches.

The holiday event will also include some friendly competition among Lexington’s firefighters. All 24 fire stations will compete in a chili cook-off to determine who will be crowned the “chili king.”

After the auction, the building will be transformed into a toy store where families can choose gifts for their children, continuing a holiday tradition aimed at making sure more Lexington kids have something to open on Christmas.

The auction is December 6th at 2320 Palumbo Drive. Registered families can then pick out gifts on December 19th.

To help, you can donate a new unwrapped toy, contribute an auction item or volunteer.

You can find out more information here: https://lfdfof.org/toy-program/

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