Kentucky lawmaker wants to address homelessness among college students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Homelessness among college students is a growing concern in Kentucky and across the country, but state officials say one challenge is determining the true scope of the problem.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, about 9% to 14% of college students experience homelessness at some point during their college years.

Kentucky lawmakers heard about the issue during a meeting of the Interim Education Committee on Tuesday.

Rep. Joshua Watkins said homelessness among college students can take many forms, and students may not always report their housing situations.

“They may be couch surfing. They may be living in their cars. They may be worse off than that,” Watkins said.

The Coalition for the Homeless told lawmakers that homelessness on college campuses can be episodic rather than chronic.

For example, some students who have aged out of the foster care system may not have a stable place to stay during extended school breaks.

George Eklund with the Coalition for the Homeless said housing instability can make it more difficult for students to complete their education.

“There’s probably an 8% population of students who are experiencing homelessness over the course of their tenure and that is a huge burden for them to continue their education and make it all the way to graduation,” Eklund said.

Watkins said Kentucky universities are already working to address the issue, but he believes the state can provide additional support.

He wants to pass legislation that would improve data collection on college student homelessness and standardize resources available on campuses. The proposal would also establish a dedicated point of contact to help students navigate available assistance.

“So that the student and the institution knows who is going to wrap their arms around the students in their time of need,” Watkins said. “It’ll definitely help navigate things like financial aid and housing and other supportive services.”

Kentucky universities have also examined food insecurity among students, with some campuses opening food pantries to provide additional support.