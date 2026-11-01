African Children's Choir bringing music and mission to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The African Children’s Choir is bringing 18 young voices to Lexington for an evening of singing, dancing and storytelling.

Before taking the stage on tour, the children spend months preparing in Africa.

“Before we actually get on the actual tour, the children are back in Africa training close to seven months,” tour leader Daniel Tamale said. “So by the time they are here, they are ready to do the concerts and the different performances.”

But the performances are about more than music.

The children come from vulnerable backgrounds across Africa, and the choir’s mission focuses on providing education and opportunities for the next generation.

For Tamale, that mission is personal. He was once a member of the African Children’s Choir himself.

“I was part of the choir as a child. I traveled with the choir, and I now better understand what it meant to have somebody speak on your behalf and let everybody know of your potential and how much you can get done with such an opportunity,” Tamale said.

For the young performers, the tour also brings opportunities for new experiences.

Choir member Gloria said she loves singing and dancing, but there is something else she is especially excited about during the trip.

“I am excited to play with snow,” she said.

The African Children’s Choir will perform Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at First Alliance Church in Lexington.

Admission is free, but a love offering will be accepted to support the choir's work.

The group is touring through May 2027. You can find additional dates here: Tour Dates – African Children's Choir.

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