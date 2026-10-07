Arraignment moved again for deadly Berea bank shooting suspect

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A hearing for 19-year-old Brailen Weaver has been rescheduled again. The suspect is charged in April's deadly shooting of two bank employees in Berea.

Weaver was due in Madison County circuit court on October 8 for an arraignment. The hearing was rescheduled from a previous date. According to court documents, it's now set for November 12 at 9 a.m.

The teen was indicted in July by a Madison County grand jury on two counts of murder and one count of fleeing and evading.

According to the indictment, on April 30, Weaver allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Breanna Edwards and 42-year-old Brian Switzer, two U.S. Bank branch employees in Berea.

The indictment in Madison County is separate from the ongoing federal case against Weaver. His next status hearing in his federal case is scheduled for November 4 at 11 a.m. in Lexington.

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