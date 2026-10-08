As Lexington events bring bigger crowds, Sawyer's Downtown says staffing challenges limit growth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — For nearly four decades, Sawyer's Downtown has been a lunch destination in the heart of Lexington, serving up burgers and building a loyal customer base along the way.

Owner Jim Sawyer opened the restaurant in October 1986, offering a fast-casual burger concept where customers customize their meals with toppings after ordering.

"We are fast casual burgers that you prepare yourself," Sawyer said. "Modeled loosely after WW Cousins or Fuddruckers."

The process is simple: customers place an order, pick up their tray moments later and head to the toppings bar to build their burger just the way they like it.

While downtown Lexington has changed significantly over the years, Sawyer says one thing has remained remarkably consistent.

"Around 11:30 every day, the doors start to crack open a little bit more and people start to form a line," he said.

Those lunch crowds often grow even larger when major events bring visitors to the city. University of Kentucky basketball games, state tournament games and other downtown attractions can create a surge in customers.

"Blue Madness is usually the start of everything," Sawyer said. "And it ends about six months from now at the end of March whenever we have high school state championships, Sweet 16."

However, Sawyer says staffing shortages have made it difficult to fully capitalize on those busy periods.

"Everybody I talk to, whether it be a law firm or stockbrokers or whatever, doesn't have enough manpower," he said. "It's just the demand is always fluctuating."

The shortage can mean lost opportunities when thousands of people are downtown and looking for a place to eat.

Even so, Sawyer says the restaurant's loyal following continues to keep business strong.

"We've been doing this a long, long time and it's pretty obvious we have a pretty strong following," he said.

That loyalty extends beyond the menu. Sawyer says customers have formed connections with employees over the years, often returning to see familiar faces.

"Everybody here engages the customers, and my customers loyally follow every one of my employees," he said. "I get a big kick out of that."

As Sawyer's Downtown approaches its 40th year in business, Sawyer says he remains committed to keeping the Lexington tradition going for years to come.

"If I can get my hands on them and get the food in their mouth, then usually I've got them," he said.

Sawyer says anyone interested in joining his team can apply here: Home and Employment | Sawyers Downtown