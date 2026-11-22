MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two people are dead, and two others are hospitalized after a house fire early Saturday morning in the Lovely community of Martin County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said the deceased individuals have been identified as 18-year-old Zachary Muncy and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Troopers with KSP Post 9 in Pikeville were notified about the fire on North Wolfe Creek Road around 2:09 a.m. Saturday by Martin County 911.

Investigators say the preliminary investigation indicates that emergency personnel located two deceased individuals inside the residence. Two additional individuals were transported for medical treatment. One is currently listed in critical condition, while the other is listed as stable.

The bodies of the teens were transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death remain under investigation. However, foul play is not suspected at this time.

Martin County High School shared a post on social media Saturday, stating both Muncy and the 17-year-old were part of their community.

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