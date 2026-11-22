FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A juvenile was airlifted for additional medical treatment after authorities say the child fell from inside a box trailer in Fleming County.

Viola Hitch, 42, and Marvin Hitch, 47, were arrested and taken to the Mason County Detention Center. Both are charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal abuse/neglect.

According to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened near Wooley Road along Morehead Road, also known as KY 32. Authorities later assisted with an investigation along the Flemingsburg bypass near Arby’s.

The juvenile was taken to Fleming County Hospital before being airlifted for further treatment. Authorities have not released additional information about the juvenile’s condition.

The Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, Flemingsburg Police Department, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers and Kentucky State Police responded to the incident and investigation.

The sheriff’s office also thanked community members who provided food for children during the situation.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation. Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

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