LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Thanksgiving tradition in Lexington brought people from around the world together for food, conversation and connection.

Ashland Avenue Baptist Church welcomed international students, scholars and others from across the globe to a free Thanksgiving dinner, giving guests the chance to experience an American holiday tradition while sharing their own cultures.

Last year, around 400 people representing more than 30 countries attended the celebration.

Organizers say the annual dinner is about more than the meal. It is an opportunity for people from different backgrounds to sit down together, have conversations and get to know one another.

Pastor David Prince recalled sitting at one table with people from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and the Congo.

“I was at a table one time and I had somebody from Saudi Arabia. I had somebody from Iraq. I had somebody from Iran. I had somebody from the Congo all at one table,” Prince said. “An opportunity to have those conversations and to look one another in the eye and talk to one another and get to know each other.”

Adam York, the church’s Great Commission coordinator, said the dinner is one of his favorite nights of the year.

“So many smiling faces, so many different languages being spoken, so much joy around the tables as we have conversations,” York said.

The evening also included a roll call of nations celebrating the different countries represented at the gathering.

Traditional, halal and vegetarian meal options were available so more guests could take part in the Thanksgiving meal.

Organizers say the goal is simple: share Thanksgiving traditions while creating connections across cultures.

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