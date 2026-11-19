WILMORE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Asbury University is expanding its equine facilities with a new educational hub designed to give students more opportunities for classroom and hands-on learning.

The university's equine program is home to more than 100 horses and four main barns. The newest addition, called the Mama Jim Ranch House, will include two classrooms, an apartment, and office space.

The facility is named in honor of Mary Jim Fuller Luce, a longtime supporter of Asbury's equine program.

Melissa Altman, chair of the university's Department of Equine Studies, said the new building will provide more space for indoor instruction, particularly during the colder months.

"Some of it we can't wait until it happens because right now we're looking for meeting spaces on campus, and we've kind of outgrown most spaces because we have over 100 equine students," Altman said. “Honestly, this farm has always been about God, people, horses, and keeping it in that order."

Asbury's equine program offers students opportunities to explore several areas of study, including horsemanship ministry and equine-assisted services. The program is designed to allow students to tailor their education around the areas of the equine industry that interest them most.

Altman said financial support from donors helped make the expansion possible.

“It's one of those amazing God moments where people just say, ‘Here, we have money, and we want to give it to you to do this,’” Altman said. “And then more people came along and said, ‘Hey, we really want to help support this and this whole vision that you all have. We want to help make this happen.’”

The university expects to break ground on the new facility in spring 2027, with the building expected to be fully operational by spring 2028.

If you'd like to learn more about the new facility, you can click here for more. The university's website also lists all of its degrees for students to browse and apply.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.