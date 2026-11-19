LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For more than a decade, Jon Parker has led AVOL Kentucky through major changes in both the organization and HIV care. Now, as he prepares to retire, we're taking a look back at where his work began — and just how much has changed.

That world was far different when Parker entered it more than three decades ago.

"When I first started working in HIV and AIDS services back in the very early 90s, there were no solutions like we have now. It was more challenging to find people the help that they needed," Parker said.

For the past decade-plus, he's been at the helm of AVOL Kentucky. Under his leadership, the organization has expanded beyond traditional HIV prevention and support into sexual healthcare and affordable housing. And the people AVOL serves are living longer.

"People living with HIV have similar life expectancies of folks who don't have HIV now, close to half of our clients are over 50. People are living long normal lives," Tami Damron said.

But Parker says medical progress hasn't completely changed the way HIV is seen by others.

"There is still fear out there, and we call it stigma related to HIV because it was such a devastating illness so long ago, so much so that people have kind of lost track of the progress, but with that progress we have nothing to fear, and we actually can see an end in sight," Parker said.

That progress gives this year's World AIDS Day special meaning for Parker. It will be his last as AVOL's CEO.

"I think now World AIDS Day has a little bit more celebratory tone. We never forget those we have lost along the way, so we take time on World AIDS Day to remember, but we also take time to celebrate the success. We celebrate. And encourage other people to seek treatment, to seek testing," Parker said.

For Chief Development Officer Andrew Shayde, the day is also a chance to look back at how much has changed.

"It really is a chance for us to look back, back to 1988 when we started and HIV was this big scary dark unknown thing. So we're gonna remember the people that we've lost and where we've been, but we're also gonna celebrate, and we're gonna celebrate how far we've come," Shayde said.

Parker will remain at AVOL through June 30 as the organization searches for its next CEO.

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