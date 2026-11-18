LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A member of Kentucky's 1998 NCAA championship basketball team pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a domestic violence-related assault charge following his arrest in Lexington.

Heshimu Evans, 51, appeared virtually for his arraignment on a charge of fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence in Fayette County District Court Wednesday.

WTVR Heshimu Evans in court



His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Lexington police arrested Evans Tuesday night following a domestic violence complaint.

According to the arrest citation, a woman told police Evans pulled her hair and struck her in the face with an open hand.

The citation said officers observed fresh marks near her right eye.

Police also wrote in the citation that Evans admitted to pulling the woman's hair.

Evans had been working as a deputy recruit with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. Photos posted on the department's Facebook page showed Evans as part of the agency.

Evans' attorney said he had been preparing to attend law enforcement training to become a certified sheriff's deputy.

During Wednesday's arraignment, a judge set Evans' bond at $1,000 surety.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Evans played for the University of Kentucky during the Wildcats' 1998 national championship season under head coach Tubby Smith.

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The team became known as the "Comeback Cats" for a series of second-half comebacks during its championship run.