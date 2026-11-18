LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Georgetown city leaders are considering a new approach to tackling the city's affordable housing shortage, with a proposed policy that could put hundreds of thousands of city dollars toward future development.

The city's housing needs assessment found Georgetown is short hundreds of affordable rental units for lower-income households.

"We did the housing needs assessment, and that is a report that this office bases a lot of our goals and day to day on," Kandice Whitehouse said.

"About 800 units short," Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse, director of affordable housing, is now recommending the city give developers a clearer path to bringing more housing to Georgetown.

"This is a new policy that we are looking at. It is specifically for developers who are wanting to pursue low income housing tax credit funds with Kentucky Housing Corporation," Whitehouse said.

The city could have money on the table, too. Staff is proposing a $300,000 fund to help qualifying developments get off the ground.

"One of the big themes of this policy is transparency and public involvement," Whitehouse said.

The proposal would create a five-step application and review process, with projects scored on a 100-point scale. Developers would take their project through the five stages, and those scoring 85 or higher could qualify for low-interest or forgivable loans, while projects above 90 could qualify for grants or city-owned property.

The city is also looking at putting the $300,000 into a revolving fund. As developers pay loans back, that money could then be used to help fund more housing projects.

"Scott County is the fastest growing county, we all know that. With growth comes a lot of great things, but there are also challenges that come with growth, and so a housing shortage is something we're experiencing and that affects everybody no matter the income level," Whitehouse said.

The policy is not final. Staff will make changes before it returns to council.

"We're hoping that these steps allow for all of us to have a clear road ahead," Whitehouse said.

City council will review the revised policy January 4 before considering adoption.

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