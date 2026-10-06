Auction dates set for Fayette County Public Schools surplus properties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Tranzon Asset Advisors and Schrader Commercial Properties announced Monday they have been commissioned by Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) to auction multiple former school and office locations in Lexington.

According to Tranzon, FCPS has declared the properties to be surplus assets. Four locations will be sold in two distinct sale events in November and a second sale in December.

The first auction will feature former Johnson Elementary School located at 123 East Sixth Street and the Linlee Elementary School at 2420 Spurr Road.

The second auction event is scheduled for December 8 and the 15th.

Sealed bids will be due on the former central office complex located at 701 East Main Street on December 8 with best and final bidding on December 10. A residential property located at 700 Bullock Place will be sold through an online auction culminating on December 15.

According to Tranzon, the Fayette County Board of Education undertook the legally required steps related for surplus declaration and sale approvals for the properties at their June meeting.