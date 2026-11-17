LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Blood Center is sounding the alarm over a critical need for several blood types as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, urging Kentuckians to roll up their sleeves and donate.

With holiday travel and celebrations expected to affect blood donations next week, officials say the need is already urgent. The center hopes its annual Big Blue Crush blood drive will help replenish supplies before the holiday.

Now in its 39th year, Big Blue Crush pits the Kentucky Blood Center against Tennessee's Medic Regional Blood Center in a friendly competition to see which state can collect the most blood donations.

Kentucky Blood Center

Kentucky got off to a strong start, registering 425 donors on the first day of the competition. Tennessee registered 343 donors.

Eric Lindsey with the Kentucky Blood Center said the need for donations is especially pressing this year.

"We're already going into this event really in major need of blood. You know, we're in critical supply of a few types: O-negative, O-positive, and A-negative," Lindsey said.

Lindsey said the competition is about more than bragging rights between the two states.

"At the heart of this competition is to put blood on the shelves for the Thanksgiving holiday week," he said.

The center typically needs at least 400 donors each day but hopes to increase that number to between 500 and 550 daily during this week's drive.

The Big Blue Crush competition runs through Friday at all eight Kentucky Blood Center donor centers, as well as mobile blood drives across the Commonwealth.

Donating takes approximately 45 minutes to an hour, and a single donation can help save up to three lives.

Kentucky has won the last four Big Blue Crush competitions and leads the all-time series 23-14, with one tie.

Donors who participate will receive a commemorative Big Blue Crush T-shirt and a coupon for a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream.

The Kentucky Blood Center hopes to surpass last year's turnout of approximately 2,200 registered donors.

Officials encourage both first-time and returning donors to participate. Those unable to donate this week are reminded that the need for blood continues throughout the holiday season.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org.

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