FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A worker has died after falling while working at the Floyd County Board of Education building, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP Post 9 says troopers were contacted by the Floyd County Board of Education on Monday, Nov. 16, about a workplace accident at the building in Eastern, Kentucky.

According to KSP, the preliminary investigation found that 40-year-old Cleivis Dominguez, an employee of AAR Roofing, was working at the building when he fell.

Dominguez was taken to McDowell ARH, where he later died from his injuries, police said. His body was taken to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Ronald Peppi with Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation.

No additional details about what led to the fall were released.

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