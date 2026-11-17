LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The U.S. has lost its measles-elimination status, international health officials said Tuesday, as the highly contagious virus has spread — largely among the unvaccinated — at the highest rate in more than 30 years. In Kentucky, measles cases have reached 216, according to state data.

The Pan American Health Organization declaration has few practical implications and is largely symbolic, but it marks a sharp turnabout in a disease largely controlled through decades of scientific advances. The last two years have been the worst in a generation in the U.S., with more than 7,000 cases and 11 deaths.

In Kentucky, the outbreak has been particularly concentrated in several counties. Christian County has reported 68 cases, Laurel County 56 and Trigg County 32, according to recently reported state data. Together, those three counties account for roughly three-quarters of the state's cases. Bath County has also seen a significant number of infections.

As measles cases continue to grow nationally, Gov. Andy Beshear called on President Donald Trump for the removal of Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In a press conference last week, Beshear said he had sent a letter to Trump calling for him to remove Kennedy. Under his administration, the country "has experienced a series of dangerous and preventable food-bourne illnesses" as well as spikes in measles, Beshear said.

Kentucky continues to experience the worst measles outbreaks the state has seen in decades, with 216 cases and 17 hospitalizations confirmed in 2026. Cases accelerated rapidly in late summer and early fall. State data indicates 96 cases had illness onset in September and 57 in October.

Vaccination rates against measles have also been down. Previous reporting by LEX News' Annie Brown found that vaccine coverage for kindergarten-aged children at the county level declined nearly 2% on average during the 2024-2025 school year. It takes a community vaccination rate of 95% to prevent outbreaks, experts say. MMR vaccine coverage for kindergartners in Kentucky was 91.1% in 2026, according to the CDC.

"All of this is causing billions in unknown and preventable costs for our people and for our businesses, and more importantly, it's costing the lives of our neighbors across the country," Beshear said. "The magnitude of the outbreaks we faced this summer are unprecedented."

Health officials say vaccination remains the best protection against measles. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles, while one dose is about 93% effective.

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