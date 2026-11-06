Beshear: Incoming Democrat-controlled Congress has work to do to help Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear started his weekly press conference Thursday listing off several of the Democrats' wins from Tuesday night.

As the current head of the Democratic Governors' Association, Beshear is looking at some big Democratic pickups from across the country. As the governor of Kentucky, he's pointing to some progress he thinks Democrats made.

"I've actually just been trying to enjoy Tuesday night. Two years of work went into it,"Beshear said Thursday.

Beshear is celebrating the blue wave that hit the country, but it's a wave that couldn't quite break Kentucky red wall.

However, experts say that the state was red enough to fend of the blue wave, but it still broke though. Compared the results from the 2024 presidential election, Kentucky shifted by almost 18.5%.

"What it tells us is people aren't as partisan as sometimes the media claims they are," Beshear said. "They care the most about their job, and whether they can support their family, their next doctor's appointment which they should be able to go to in their community."

Beshear went on to say that voters send a resounding message that the current administration isn't helping in those areas and others impacting the country.

"They're making life harder, not easier," he said.

As gas, groceries and everyday living expenses remain high, people are desperate for change, Beshear said.

However, Beshear said that the incoming Democrat-controlled Congress has a lot of work to do. To him, passing bills on affordability, affordable housing and bringing down the cost of healthcare is the first steps they need to take.