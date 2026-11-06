KSP searching for two teenagers who escaped from State Custody

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are searching for two teenagers who escaped from the Woodsbend Youth Development Center in West Liberty.

According to State Police, Matthew Wren, 16, from Whitely County, and Charles Orr, 16, from Grant County, were last seen wearing navy short-sleeve T-shirts, navy sweatshirts, khaki pants, white socks and black shoes.

Wren is 125 lbs., 5 ft. 9, with brown hair and brown eyes. Both ears and nose are pierced on the right side.

Orr is 142 lbs, 5 ft 11, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos in the areas of his hands, arms, stomach and legs.

If you see the two, do not approach, instead contact Kentucky State Police.

Anyone with information regarding the location of either juvenile is encouraged to contact KSP Post 8 at 606-784-4127.

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