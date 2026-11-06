Cynthiana's small businesses hope the holiday spirit turns into sales amid rising costs

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Cynthiana, and the city's small businesses are hoping the holiday spirit translates into sales.

Here in Cynthiana, the decorations are out, the lights are up and shoppers are visiting small businesses around town. That matters for shops like Molly B's, which relies on the holiday season.

"This is what we look for every year," Judy Pierce said.

For Pierce, there's no place like home for the holidays, with local and out-of-town shoppers helping keep business moving. But higher prices are making it harder to stock items customers can afford.

"The cost of prices have gone up, so it takes a lot more time to look for a product that's worth the money for our customers," Pierce said.

Pierce says that even as her costs go up, she tries to keep prices the same for customers. But with families paying more for everyday necessities, she knows holiday shopping can come second.

"This is just a want. It's not something you have to have like groceries and gas. This is just something that you want to treat yourself," Pierce said.

That's why, as costs keep climbing, a busy holiday season could be the best gift of all.

The same goes for Fibonacci Antiques, where the team isn't just dreaming of a white Christmas. They're hoping for a busy one.

"I would say maybe it's a different group of people that are coming out to buy, but we do still stay busy. We have a lot of people from out of town, a lot of people from in town," Allegra Lane said.

Just down the street at Fibonacci Antiques, there's plenty of silver and gold, and plenty of hope for the season ahead.

"Holiday season picks up pretty heavy. We haven't experienced this year's holiday yet, of course, but I think it'll be just as good as it was last year," Lane said.

So as shoppers check their lists twice, where they spend those holiday dollars could make a big difference.

"Just make a day trip and just go everywhere and shop and support us. That's what keeps our doors open, you know, it's hard," Pierce said.