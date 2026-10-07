Governor Beshear urging President Trump to reconsider proposed Head Start changes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — October is Head Start Awareness Month. On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced he sent a personal letter and signed on to a letter with 24 attorneys general to urge President Donald Trump to reconsider proposed changes to the federal Head Start program.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Administration for Children and Families announced in August changes to Head Start which would include reducing federal rules or regulations.

The program serves 750,000 children across the United States, including 15,000 in Kentucky.

Courtesy: Governor Andy Beshear Governor Beshear Letter to President Trump

Governor Beshear said the changes would cut funding, increase class sizes and weaken curricula.

"Children and families across our commonwealth and country depend on Head Start for early education, meals and vital health screenings, and the Trump administration's proposed changes would have long-term negative impacts for generations to come," said Gov. Beshear. "Data shows the effectiveness of Head Start when it comes to our children, as well as the opportunities it provides to parents and caregivers to rejoin the workforce and boost our economy. I urge the President to continue this proven program rather than jeopardize the progress we've made – and the success yet to come."

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