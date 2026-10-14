Gov. Beshear: Trump administration changes to food aid programs leave over 80,000 Kentuckians facing hunger

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Governor Andy Beshear says 24,655 children and 6,572 seniors in Kentucky are among thousands facing hunger after changes to federal food assistance programs.

Wednesday, Beshear sent letters to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Kentucky's congressional delegation about concerns he has following the changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). He says the changes resulted in more than 80,000 Kentuckians losing access to benefits.

“We should be fighting hunger, not causing it; yet the President’s cruel and unnecessary changes to SNAP are causing more than 80,000 Kentuckians – and millions of Americans across our country – to face hunger,” said Gov. Beshear. “I am calling on both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and members of Kentucky’s congressional delegation to take action to ensure our most vulnerable citizens, including children and seniors, do not go hungry for reasons beyond their control.”

The governor says the changes made were part of the president's One Big Beautiful Bill passed last year, which significantly reduced benefits, expanded work requirements, and shifted costs to states. Beshear says an estimated 5 million Americans, including more than 1 million children, lost access to SNAP benefits since July 2025.

Kentucky's governor says SNAP eligibility is tied to other meal programs, including free and reduced lunches and summer electronic benefit transfer cards (EBT).

“School meals and summer programs are what so many children depend on for food,” said Gov. Beshear. “Because of the President’s actions, now even those dependable sources of food will be taken from our most vulnerable kids. It’s wrong, and action needs to be taken.”

One in five people in Kentucky face food insecurity, according to the latest numbers from Feeding America. The organization reports 40.6% of households receiving SNAP benefits have children.

Monday, Gov. Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear helped unload thousands of pounds of food at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frankfort. The nearly 40,000-pound donation included shelf-stable foods like canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, flour, pancake mix, and dried milk. A network of food pantries will help distribute the supplies to Kentuckians in need in all 120 counties.

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