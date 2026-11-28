LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For Lexington activist and hip-hop artist Devine Carama, a new coat can mean much more than staying warm.

Carama, founder and director of Believing in Forever, spent the holiday season walking more than 70 miles as part of his Walk for Warmth campaign, raising money and awareness for children in need.

“Every kid deserves a coat. That's it,” Carama said.

Carama said the walk was meant, in part, to reflect what some children experience when they have to brave cold weather without proper winter clothing.

“Wanting to kind of brave the elements that a lot of these kids in rural areas and even urban areas deal with when they got to go to the bus stop or walk to school without a coat,” Carama said.

The Walk for Warmth campaign surpassed its goal of raising $20,000 to purchase new coats for children. Carama walked 72 miles himself, while members of the community contributed another 43 miles.

The organization is working toward a goal of providing 2,400 coats and is already halfway there.

For Carama, it's important that the coats are brand new. He recalled hearing from someone from Morehead who received a new coat as a child after growing up wearing hand-me-downs.

“It wasn't just the coat; it was the fact that it was brand new,” Carama said. “He said, ‘I always wore hand-me-downs. I'm in this big family, and so I always had to wear my older siblings' stuff.’”

Carama said the experience of receiving a new coat and getting to tear off the tag had a lasting impact.

“That's what it's about: inspiring people,” he said.

The mission is also personal for Carama, who said he remembers times when his own family struggled financially.

“I can remember a brand new coat, a bottle of detergent, dinner for the night can make or break us for the week,” Carama said. “And so I remember that feeling, and I never want to forget that as long as I'm doing this coat drive.”

Carama said the campaign also demonstrates what can happen when members of a community work together.

“All of us are uniquely shaped, different colors, and when we're by ourselves, we look a little strange, but when you put that puzzle together, it creates this beautiful portrait,” Carama said. “And I feel like community initiatives are like that.”

Carama said he used money raised through the walk to shop for new coats on Black Friday and planned to purchase more on Cyber Monday.

People can drop off brand new youth coats in all sizes until Dec. 10, when they begin sorting through them.

Drop-off location : First Baptist Church of Bracktown, 3016 Bracktown Road, Lexington

You can also make smaller donations to the following:

Venmo: @BelievingInForever

PayPal: BelievingInForever@gmail.com

Apple Pay: (859) 303-2637

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