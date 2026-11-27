BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After decades of pushing, a former waste facility in Paris is finally gone — and a $4 million grant could help give that land a new purpose.

Bourbon County Judge-Executive Michael Williams says Bourbon County has been awarded $4 million from the EPA to clean up the 26-acre site.

"Now what the $4 million has to be used for is literally to take the polluted soils away, to dig it up, take it away, and bring unpolluted soils back and replace that soil," Williams said.

The land once brought the Paris Westside community together. But Paris resident Vanessa Logan says that changed in the 1960s, when a waste transfer station was built there — in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

"Before that, it used to be, uh, where the Black baseball teams would go and play baseball," Logan said.

"They did not have a choice. The city said that's where the transfer station was going and that's where they put it," Logan said.

Residents spent decades dealing with the facility. After years of pushing for change, it was finally removed this year.

"When the transfer station was first opened, they burned, they burned all the trash. And yes, there was black smoke and odor that you can't even imagine was over there," Logan said.

The county is still waiting for the federal money.

"We really won't know until we get into that part of the process how long this might take now we have the flexibility of taking up to 4 years," Williams said.

And residents hope the clean land can become a place for the community again.

"What they want over there will be amazing for future generations. It, it will just be amazing. It will just be, uh, a park where you can go relax," Logan said.

A place for families to gather, children to play and neighbors to connect.

"The neighbors are very excited about that. That, that actually live in the area. They're excited that eventually they there will be something there that like they can walk to they can take their families, they can have family reunions and picnics and things there," Logan said.