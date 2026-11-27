LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) —

The Ebony Nutcracker is leaping into Lexington for another holiday performance, and this year marks a milestone for the African American Ballet Troupe.

Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker is the soundtrack to the season. But in the Bluegrass, the classic production is once again getting a festive twist, thanks to AABT.

"It's not the classical Tchaikovsky music, so you see ballet, Afro-Latin, African. It's really cool," said 8th grader Rosa Williams.

She's taking the stage December 11th, as the Snow Queen.

"We've had a lot of rehearsals. It ends up to some late hours, but it really helps the show come together," she told LEX News' Evelyn Schultz.

Also bringing the production to life: dancers like Evelyn Afenya.

"It's nothing like you've ever seen before. There's tap dancing, hip hop, other styles of dances from Africa, the Caribbean, ballet as well," Afenya said. "Everything you could want to see is in this production."

Afenya has been a member of AABT since the very beginning, when her friend Kayla Chambers-Reed founded the dance non-profit as a teenager.

"When I first joined, it was very hard to find roles and dance productions that I would be in and to feel like I really belonged in dance communities that I was a part of," Afenya said. "So when I found that this was something we could do, it just meant so much to me."

Now a senior in high school, Afenya is performing the role of the Cocoa Bean Fairy. She says it's an honor to take the stage as the Ebony Nutcracker celebrates five years in Lexington.

"I really hope that this ballet troupe creates a bigger space for people of color in the community, not to just come together, but to have a chance to do lead roles and to have a chance to know what it's like to be in The Nutcracker," she said.

Half a decade later, dozens of younger students from across the city are following her lead as the non-profit dance group grows.

You can watch them December 11th at 7:30 p.m. at the Singletary Center. Tickets are available here.