Clark County woman arrested after 37 lbs. of packaged marijuana delivered to home

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Clark County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Kristina Combs Friday on multiple drug trafficking charges.

Deputies said they arrested Combs Thursday after she allegedly signed for a package containing 37 lbs. of marijuana that was delivered to her home.

Agents with the Gateway Area Drug Task Force, along with officers from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, and Mount Sterling Police Department hand delivered the package as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Clark County Sheriff

According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation started after Lexington Police intercepted the package in the mail. The package was allegedly addressed to the home in Clark County.

Investigators said the following were seized after a search of the home:



136 lbs. of marijuana

36 marijuana plants

Over 5,000 THC vapes

1.4 pounds of Hallucinogen Mushrooms

Over $50,000 in US currency

1 handgun

Combs is charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Cultivation of Marijuana, and Trafficking a Hallucinogen.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.