Bourbon County NAACP launches review of fatal shooting, calls for teen's bond to be reduced

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Bourbon County branch of the NAACP has launched an independent review of a September shooting that killed 18-year-old Brandon Williams Jr. and is calling for the bond of the teen charged in the case to be reduced or for her to be released under reasonable conditions.

The organization announced the review Tuesday, saying it has concerns about evidence and witness accounts surrounding the Sept. 6 shooting at a home on Houston Antioch Road. Eighteen-year-old Trinity Buckner is charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with Williams' death and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Williams died Sept. 8 at a Lexington hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner's office ruled his death a homicide.

According to Buckner's arrest citation, investigators determined she discharged a firearm inside the home, striking Williams while he was lying on a couch. A second person standing nearby was also struck.

Investigators said people inside the home gave conflicting accounts about what happened. Buckner told investigators the shooting was accidental and that the gun was loaded with a round already chambered. The second person who was shot, however, told investigators Buckner racked a round into the chamber before firing the gun while pointing it toward Williams.

The NAACP branch pointed to testimony from Buckner's preliminary hearing in announcing its review. According to the organization, Bourbon County Sheriff's Detective David Thompson testified that the gun went off as Buckner picked it up while reaching for her phone.

The NAACP also said a person who called 911 repeatedly described the shooting as an accident. The organization said Buckner also called 911 that morning, but that recording has not been publicly released.

"Our hearts are with the Williams family. Brandon's life mattered, and so does the truth about how he died," Terry Dumphord, president of the Bourbon County NAACP branch, said. "Grieving for one young person and insisting on fairness for another are not in conflict. Justice for one must never require injustice for another."

Dumphord also questioned Buckner's $150,000 bond, arguing the amount is excessive given the circumstances and emphasizing that Buckner is presumed innocent.

As part of its independent review, the Bourbon County NAACP said it plans to request public records related to the incident, including 911 recordings and dispatch logs; monitor court proceedings; and seek firearm and forensic information from the Bourbon County Sheriff's Department and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The organization is also asking anyone with firsthand knowledge of the shooting to contact the branch and said it plans to make the findings of its review public once it is complete.

Buckner was initially charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment involving the discharge of a firearm. On Sept. 18, the assault charge was amended to second-degree manslaughter. The manslaughter and wanton endangerment charges were then sent to a Bourbon County grand jury.

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