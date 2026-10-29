Kentucky Attorney General reminds voters about Election Fraud Hotline

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As no excuse early voting gets underway, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman is encouraging voters to report suspected election law violations to the Attorney General's Election Fraud Hotline at (800) 328-VOTE or online here.

Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd. To find out when and where to cast your ballot, click here.

"Free, fair and secure elections give every voter the opportunity to participate in our constitutional system and the confidence to know their vote will count. In continued celebration of 250 years of America's greatness, I encourage every eligible Kentuckian to get out and vote," said Attorney General Coleman.

According to the Attorney General, the Election Fraud Hotline is always open to receive messages. On Election Day, the hotline is answered by members of the Attorney General's team from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Tips are reviewed and allegations of election fraud will be referred to the Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

During the 2024 General Election, the hotline received nearly 400 messages.

After Election Day, the Attorney General will randomly select 12 counties for an additional inquiry. In the selected counties, DCI detectives will speak with election officials, interview voters, and review documents. Then, the Special Prosecutions Unit will present a report to a grand jury in each of the 12 counties.

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