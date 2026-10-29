Early voting begins in Fayette County ahead of Nov. 3 election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Early voting begins Thursday in Fayette County, giving registered voters three days to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voting will be available Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at any of the county’s six library locations. Voters can cast their ballots at any of the six locations, regardless of their precinct. All ballots are paper ballots.

Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb said her office has spent months preparing for the election, with voting equipment and election officers ready to assist voters.

“It takes the same amount of preparation for us to do any election, whether it’s the primary or November election, whether we have a 20% turnout or we have a 60% turnout,” Lamb said. “My team, they’re small, but they’re mighty, and our 1,100 election officers, we are ready to go and we are excited about this election.”

Lamb said voter turnout has increased in recent elections and she would not be surprised if early voting exceeds 40,000 voters.

This year’s ballot includes 24 races, a constitutional amendment and three ballot questions. Lamb encouraged voters to review their sample ballots before heading to the polls, noting that the length of the ballot could mean voters need more time to complete it.

“We really urge people to get your sample ballot to read it before you get there. So it’s gonna take people a little bit longer because of the length of the ballot to fill out their ballots,” Lamb said.

Sample ballots are available on the Fayette County Clerk’s website.

Early voting continues through Saturday at all six Fayette County library locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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