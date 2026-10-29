Frankfort wedding planner offers $31 Halloween weddings for couples on a budget

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One local wedding planner is helping couples get hitched this Halloween — without a frightening price tag.

The average couple spends more than $30,000 on a wedding, a number that can be downright scary, according to data from online wedding planning site The Knot.

That's the idea behind Elope and Micro Co., owned by husband-and-wife team Kiauna and Osias Villaflor.

"We wanted to be able to offer people a way to have a wedding without breaking the bank because right now everything's expensive," Kiauna Villaflor said.

The Villaflors know a thing or two about keeping a wedding small. The couple chose a micro-wedding of their own when they said "I do" in January.

"We got married in January and we chose to do a micro wedding instead of a traditional wedding. We just wanted to do something that was intentional and intimate and special while still expressing our love in front of our family," Kiauna Villaflor said.

On Halloween, couples can say "I do" — or maybe "I boo" — for just $31.

"So we have two ceremonies that are available. We have the quickie ceremony, which is $31 to match the date. And then we also have the short and sweet, which is a little bit longer and a little bit more custom," Kiauna Villaflor said.

The weddings happen at a chapel in Frankfort.

"It's this cute little 700-square-foot open space chapel, and we're excited to start inviting people to get married," Kiauna Villaflor said.

The Halloween weddings can include a photographer, a mini wedding cake and even witnesses if friends and family are busy trick-or-treating. Couples can also add custom florals and, fittingly, a mini cake that reads "'til death."

But the Villaflors say getting married on the spookiest day of the year isn't just a gimmick. For some couples, it's a chance to make their big day feel a little more like them.

"It gives everybody an opportunity to express themselves and celebrate their day together," Osias Villaflor said.

Couples who are "dying" to get married on Halloween can visit Elope and Micro Co.'s website for more information: elopeandmicroco.com

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