LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A summer goal to save up for a new gaming system turned into something much bigger for Alexander Sexton.

Alexander spent months collecting cans with plans to cash them in and save the money for a PlayStation 5. His mother, Maria Sexton, said the family took about 300 pounds of cans to a recycling plant.

But somewhere along the way, Alexander changed his mind about what he wanted to do with the money.

“At first, I really did want a PS5 and then I saw a homeless and then I was like I wanted to help the homeless,” Alexander said.

Instead of putting the money toward a new gaming system, Alexander decided to use it to help provide Thanksgiving meals for people experiencing homelessness.

At Midwest Metals, hundreds of pounds of cans Alexander had collected were turned into money that would ultimately help put food in the hands of people who needed it.

Maria said the family was able to hand out 30 meals, along with bottles of water, downtown.

“It came with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, cranberry and their butter,” she said. “We took them downtown. We handed out 30 meals there and we bought water and give them a bottle of water as well.”

For Alexander, the reason behind the decision was simple.

“People don't have homes and all that kind of stuff and people don't have money to buy their own food, so I have to help them to get some food so they can eat in peace,” he said.

What began as a goal to buy something for himself ended with Alexander giving something to someone else just in time for Thanksgiving.

“We’re just trying to spread a little bit of kindness and hopefully others will be inspired because everybody deserves a warm meal,” Maria said.

And when Alexander was asked what he was thankful for this year, helping others had already made his list.

“I'm thankful for, thankful for my mom, my dad, my sister, my dog, and helping the homeless,” he said.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

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