LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As families across Central Kentucky prepare to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, the Lexington Humane Society is reminding people not to forget about the four-legged members of the family.

While it may be tempting to share food from the Thanksgiving table, not everything on your plate is safe for your dog.

Hannah Ferrell with the Lexington Humane Society said some classic Thanksgiving foods can be given to dogs in small amounts.

“I’m always of the opinion, you know, better safe than sorry,” Ferrell said. “That being said, you know, there are a couple of kind of classic Thanksgiving foods that can be OK for your dogs.”

Ferrell said a small amount of unseasoned turkey without bones can be an option. Green beans and a little sweet potato can also be safe, as long as they have little to no seasoning.

However, onions and certain seasonings can be harmful to dogs. Ferrell said the safest option is to stick with your pet’s normal food and treats rather than sharing food from the Thanksgiving table.

And while the Lexington Humane Society will be closed to the public on Thanksgiving, the animals there will still be taken care of.

A dedicated team will be at the shelter early Thanksgiving morning to make sure every animal is fed, cared for and given some extra love for the holiday.

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