LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — A Jefferson County judge has denied Jonah Bevin’s request for child support from former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Glenna Bevin, finding that Kentucky law does not provide a way for a child to establish child support for himself.

The ruling, entered Wednesday by Jefferson Circuit Court Family Division Judge Angela J. Johnson, comes after Jonah Bevin intervened in his parents’ divorce and sought retroactive and future child support.

While denying that request, the judge ordered Matt and Glenna Bevin to pay nearly $66,000 toward their adopted son’s attorneys’ fees after finding the former couple acted in bad faith during discovery.

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In addressing the child-support claim, Johnson wrote that the court could find no legal authority under Kentucky law allowing Jonah Bevin to establish child support for himself. The judge also found the evidence presented was insufficient to determine an appropriate amount of support even if such a claim were legally available.

The court stood by its earlier decision allowing Jonah Bevin to intervene in his parents’ divorce. The judge noted that when he sought to intervene, his parents had provided little information about how they intended to support their children.

Judge orders payment of attorneys’ fees

The ruling also addresses a lengthy discovery dispute that has already resulted in Matt Bevin being held in contempt.

Johnson found that both Matt and Glenna Bevin acted in bad faith regarding discovery compliance, writing that they acted with the intent “to delay and frustrate proceedings.”

The judge described Matt Bevin’s refusal to comply with court orders as “indeed contemptuous.”

The court ordered Matt Bevin to pay $47,216 toward Jonah Bevin’s attorneys’ fees and Glenna Bevin to pay $18,477.50. Both payments are due within 30 days.

Jonah Bevin’s attorneys reported billing $66,693.50 for work performed from March 2025 through September 2026.

The decision follows an emergency contempt motion Jonah Bevin filed in March accusing his father of repeatedly failing to comply with a court order requiring complete financial disclosures.

LEX News reported on the emergency contempt motion in March.

Jonah Bevin’s motion alleged Matt Bevin failed to provide complete and unredacted financial information despite a court order requiring him to do so.

Wednesday’s order says Matt Bevin was subsequently sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $500 for contempt. According to the order, he was arrested in September and later released after receiving emergency relief from the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

His sentence remained pending before the appeals court when Wednesday’s ruling was entered.

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Education provision could still be enforced

Johnson also considered Jonah Bevin’s attempt to enforce a provision of his parents’ marital settlement agreement requiring Matt Bevin to pay post-secondary school costs for each child for four years “or the equivalent.”

The judge found Jonah Bevin is a third-party beneficiary who can enforce that provision against his father.

However, the court found Jonah Bevin had not shown that he applied for a post-secondary program, requested payment from his father or that Matt Bevin had breached the agreement.

The judge denied that request for now, while leaving open the possibility that Jonah Bevin could seek relief in the future.

