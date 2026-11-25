LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For 97 years, Lexington firefighters have built their own North Pole to bring Christmas to local children — but this year, keeping the tradition alive took some extra work after their original location fell through. Now, with a new home secured, their attention turns to their biggest fundraiser of the season, the Chuck Williams Auction.

"This place will be set up like a giant toy store... for our families in the program to come and be able to pick out toys just like they're in a toy store," said Chris MacFarlane, a captain with the Lexington Fire Department and president of the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters.

Getting to this point was quite the challenge, especially after the program's original location fell through.

"People will ask, why don't we just find it in July or why don't we just rent a place? We just don't have the income to rent a place year-round, so we always hope that somebody has a space…" MacFarlane said.

The program accepted families through November 17. MacFarlane says they're still tallying the final numbers, but expect to serve about 2,000 children from roughly 800 families.

Now, their attention turns to their big fundraiser, the Chuck Williams Auction, named for the firefighter killed in the line of duty in 1997.

"That money that we make from that, that is our main fundraiser for the toy program... we know we're gonna need to buy quite a few toys, and the auction money we will turn around and go shopping after that to buy the toys that we're short on..." MacFarlane said.

And what goes up for auction isn't limited to toys.

"Gift certificates... bourbons are a big one... handmade furniture, furniture in general, TVs, things like that are always big hits at our auction." MacFarlane said.

And while the program is about making Christmas brighter for local families, MacFarlane says it gives firefighters something, too.

"They're getting to help people out, which they do all year round, 24 hours a day, but this is an opportunity for them to do something just a little bit... with happiness and not always trauma." MacFarlane said.

To keep up with the toy program, follow the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters on Facebook.

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